Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Children sitting on a bench in park in summer. Happy kids having fun. Smiling friends playing outdoors together
Mother and her son playing on a swing. Mother swinging her baby. Boy on a swing.
Two beautiful smiling little sisters sit on a bench in summer green city park.
children eat donuts sitting on the bridge in the park
mother hugging two little children
Boy and girl on a swing. Children playing outdoors in summer.
resentment, genuine emotions, two girls on playground,
happy little girl playing with her pet African pygmy hedgehog. Children and pets. three little girls sit on the grass and play with a wild animal. Preschooler watching animals outdoors in summer.

See more

1446582032

See more

1446582032

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137719385

Item ID: 2137719385

Children sitting on a bench in park in summer. Happy kids having fun. Smiling friends playing outdoors together

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5818 × 3879 pixels • 19.4 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

Iryna Tolmachova