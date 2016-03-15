Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Children hands hold Matzah shape of heart. Traditional of Jewish Holiday on Passover. Home symbol of lovely family. top view, layout. love and care. Gift for lovers. big happy family in love
Formats
5085 × 3615 pixels • 17 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 711 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 356 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG