Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086902226
Children - a boy and a girl are playing near the Christmas tree. Living room interior with Christmas tree and decorations. New Year. Gift giving.
a
By almaje
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbaubleboxboybrothercelebrationchildchildhoodchildrenchristmaschristmastimedecemberdecordecoratedecorationelementary ageevefamilygiftgirlhandinghappyholidayhomeindoorsjoykidkidslightslittlelivingmerrynewnew yearornamentpeoplepresentredroomsanta claus hatscarfseasonsiblingtraditiontreewearwinterxmasyear
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist