Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Children against war. Child against background of Ukrainian flag with hands in shape of a heart, painted in yellow and blue.
Portrait of beautiful tanned woman relaxing in swimming pool. Legs and hands close up. Creative gel polish red pedicure and manicure. Hot summer day and bright sunny light.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136653773

Item ID: 2136653773

Children against war. Child against background of Ukrainian flag with hands in shape of a heart, painted in yellow and blue.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5136 × 3424 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Leshchenko 11

Anna Leshchenko 11