Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The child woke up and sits on the bed, a portrait of a boy on a white bed, a child in orange pajamas, morning awakening, boy yawns
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5319 × 3546 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG