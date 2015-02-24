Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child surprisedand shocked looking inside cardboard box, bottom view. Delivering your purchase. Parcels and delivery.
Little smiling child girl heart shaped glasses standing behind a white blank panel against wooden background. Funny face. Peeking out from behind a banner, empty space for text.
Little girl in casual clothes looking up and thinking. Sitting at the table.
Little smiling child girl heart shaped glasses standing behind a white blank panel against wooden background. Funny face. Peeking out from behind a banner, empty space for text.
The surprised girl unpacking, opening carton box and looking inside. The package, delivery, surprise, gift lifestyle concept. Human emotions and facial expressions concepts
Little smiling child girl heart shaped glasses standing behind a white blank panel against wooden background. Funny face. Peeking out from behind a banner, empty space for text.
Little girl in casual clothes looking up and thinking. Sitting at the table.
child in a drawer with the polish in his hand having fun

See more

1893181615

See more

1893181615

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136742269

Item ID: 2136742269

Child surprisedand shocked looking inside cardboard box, bottom view. Delivering your purchase. Parcels and delivery.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB