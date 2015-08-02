Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Child and spring flowers. A young kid looking at beautiful flower in the summer community garden.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4403 × 2939 pixels • 14.7 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG