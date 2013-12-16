Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child reading book in bed. Kids read at night. Little boy with fairy tale books in bedroom . Education for young children. Bedtime story in the evening. Cute kid under blanket in dark room with lamp.
Little fashion model with cosmetic brush.
Little girl on a black background
Beautiful cute girl in pink dress
Little girl with a laptop next to the lake
Christmas present, beams therefrom shine and magic opens
little cute boy in classroom studying at blackboard smiling, doi
girl opens a box of magic, sorcery, and there shines the light, Christmas miracle

See more

209409025

See more

209409025

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137383671

Item ID: 2137383671

Child reading book in bed. Kids read at night. Little boy with fairy tale books in bedroom . Education for young children. Bedtime story in the evening. Cute kid under blanket in dark room with lamp.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5636 × 3750 pixels • 18.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii