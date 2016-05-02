Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child reading book in bed. Kids read at night. Little boy with fairy tale books in bedroom . Education for young children. Bedtime story in the evening. Cute kid under blanket in dark room with lamp.
cute girl holding a pumpkin on a black background. concept of the autumn holidays of Halloween. traditions of the country. selective focus.
Portrait of asian woman outdoors
girl performs a magic ritual in a black room with burning candles
Teenager girl suffering internet cyber bullying scared and depressed cyberbullying.
little girl is reading a book
cute girl with a Cup of chocolate and a cat on a Christmas background
Japanese woman shining in the night illumination

See more

1754285504

See more

1754285504

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137383667

Item ID: 2137383667

Child reading book in bed. Kids read at night. Little boy with fairy tale books in bedroom . Education for young children. Bedtime story in the evening. Cute kid under blanket in dark room with lamp.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5489 × 3652 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Hryshchyshen Serhii

Hryshchyshen Serhii