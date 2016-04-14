Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
child playing doctor at home in nursery on couch. portrait of caucasian baby girl with stethoscope and syringe. injection game.
Mobbing at work, bad job relations concept. Angry mad bossy businesswoman being furious sitting working at desk full off documents in binders.
A neat schoolboy sitting at a parton on a black background
School kid, school, kid.
Boy with down syndrome with big glasses playing chess
A neat schoolboy sitting at a parton on a black background
A pensive little boy with glasses is sitting at his desk. Close-up.
Mobbing at work, bad job relations concept. Angry mad bossy businesswoman being furious showing stop gesture

See more

766937800

See more

766937800

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132708139

Item ID: 2132708139

child playing doctor at home in nursery on couch. portrait of caucasian baby girl with stethoscope and syringe. injection game.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5398 × 3599 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

phBodrova

phBodrova