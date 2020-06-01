Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child girl holding a poster with written PEACE in support of peace. Concept of "no war" in Ukraine and in the world. Russian conflict in support of peace
lose job, Youre fired. Unhappy man with surgical medical mask look a job with sign in hands over pink background
Job loss due to COVID-19 virus pandemic concept. man holds sign lost my job.
Child holding words on paper Thank You outdoors
The girl is showing something in her hand.
Young handsome redhead man holding banner with fake news message over yellow background pointing finger to one self smiling happy and proud
misery man sitting on garbage dump and holding piece of cardboard with homeless inscription.
Young Indian businesswoman holding 'Will Work for Food' sign

See more

568215919

See more

568215919

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132261475

Item ID: 2132261475

Child girl holding a poster with written PEACE in support of peace. Concept of "no war" in Ukraine and in the world. Russian conflict in support of peace

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Damiano Buffo

Damiano Buffo