Image
child girl feeding an alpaca on natural background, llama on a farm, domesticated wild animal cute and funny with curly hair used for wool. High quality photo
The man gives the dog a feed on at nature, husky look at food on my hand
An elderly farmer is standing next to a cow in a pasture.
Master and his obedient (German Shepherd) dog
Little boy playing with a Mountain Dog outdoors
Girl in a Scottish kilt standing next to horse holding sword
girl trains horse
Magnetic young female in grey fur coat and white trousers stands with a big black horse outside.

1766529422

1766529422

2135702969

Item ID: 2135702969

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 2500 × 3750 pixels • 8.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Elena Yakusheva

Elena Yakusheva