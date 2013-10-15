Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child girl in blue t-shirt and knitting wool hat is laughing out loud (LOL), open mouth, and try to cover her mouth with hand
Happy young woman.
Happy young woman.
winter news
Surprised excited kid girl with open mouth in Christmas santa clouse hat looking on red background. Closeup portrait
Girl with a bad cold
Portrait of a satisfied little child boy dressed in christmas Santa hat. laughing isolated over colored yellow background. Wow face. Season of discounts
Close up of a cheerful pretty young girl wearing winter jacket and a hat standing on a city street, taking a selfie, showing peace gesture

See more

1627380634

See more

1627380634

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126944469

Item ID: 2126944469

Child girl in blue t-shirt and knitting wool hat is laughing out loud (LOL), open mouth, and try to cover her mouth with hand

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

patpitchaya

patpitchaya