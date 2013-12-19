Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Child girl in astonished expression while listening the message from the other end of the line on the cup phone
Close-up portrait of a funny emotional girl making faces at camera. Studio shot over pink background.
a girl with a bandage to sleep blue background
Young girl is holding shaver and feeling bored in the rest roon on pink background.
Beautiful woman in a hat
a girl with a bandage to sleep blue background on a blue background
Beautiful woman asia is washing her face on pink background. Cosmetology and Spa.
A five-year-old boy plays with a medical mask-he puts it on top of his head and laughs and grimaces. Laughter, fun, joy, happiness. The game is in the hospital, the doctor. Convalescence.

See more

1710647677

See more

1710647677

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126944484

Item ID: 2126944484

Child girl in astonished expression while listening the message from the other end of the line on the cup phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5433 × 3622 pixels • 18.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

patpitchaya

patpitchaya