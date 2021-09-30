Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087731027
The child builds from a constructor, plays with cubes. Kindergarten. Preschool education, child development concept, color learning. Games for the fine motor skills of the child.
N
By NYU Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionactivityartbabyblockblocksbrickbuildingchildchildhoodchildrencollectcolorcolorfulcolouredconceptconstructioncreatecreativitycubescutedevelopmenteducationeducationalgamegeometrichandhappyhomeimaginationinterestkidkindergartenlearnlearningleisurelittlemultiplasticplayplayingplayroompreschoolpyramidstudysuccesstowertoytoysconstructor
Similar images
More from this artist