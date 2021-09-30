Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080564102
Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico 12-24-2021 firefighters rescued a man who died when he tried to scale the border wall, he fell into a sewage canal where he lost his life.
Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaasylum seekersbarricadebarrierborderborder patrolborder wallboundarycrisiscrossingdesertfamilyfencehuman rightsillegalillegal aliensimmigrantimmigrationinternationallandscapemexicomigrantmigrant crisismigrantsmigrationmigration peoplemilitaryoutdoorpeoplepoliticspovertyprotectionrefugeerefugeessecuritysmugglingsurveillancetravelusawallyoung
Categories: Miscellaneous, People
Similar images
More from this artist