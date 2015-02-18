Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
chicken Easter egg painted in yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag with a satin bow on a white knitted tablecloth. Ukrainians want peace. The concept of support, security, hope, faith.
Formats
4306 × 3003 pixels • 14.4 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 697 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 349 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG