Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Chichester, Sussex, UK - 6 February 2022: A marshall on the Lead Bike wears a helmet and pink high visibility jacket. He waits in front of runners lining up for the start of a 10-kilometre road race.
Formats
7385 × 4923 pixels • 24.6 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG