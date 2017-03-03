Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Chicharrones de Harina. Also known as duros, duritos, Mexican wagon wheels or pinwheels, they are a very popular snack made from flour, commonly accompanied with hot sauce and lemon juice.
Assortment of beer snacks close up on counter
Uncooked peach pie on wooden table, closeup
french fries on the table, fast food for people
Orange Organic Cape Gooseberries fruit top view on white background
Basket of French Fries and onion ring with sauces on dark background
French fries on wooden table
Raw eliche and penne tricolori pasta in the wooden bowls on the table

See more

503304511

See more

503304511

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137672071

Item ID: 2137672071

Chicharrones de Harina. Also known as duros, duritos, Mexican wagon wheels or pinwheels, they are a very popular snack made from flour, commonly accompanied with hot sauce and lemon juice.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Hayashi

Sergio Hayashi