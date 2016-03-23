Images

Chicago, IL - 23 March, 2016: The old Sears Roebuck store on Lawrence Avenue in the Chicago neighborhood of Lincoln Square. This former department store is slated to be redeveloped into apartments.
1625242240

1625242240

737805274

Item ID: 737805274

Important information

Formats

  • 5718 × 3812 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

David Harmantas

David Harmantas