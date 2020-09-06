Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102235397
Chiangmai,Thailand-Sep 06, 2020:Ancient large pagoda at Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara on dark night background. It is temple of the important and unique located in the ChiangMai province,Selective focus.
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
