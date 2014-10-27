Images

CHIANGMAI,THAILAND- NOV 16:People release sky lanterns to worship Buddha's relics in Yi Peng festival on November 16,2013 in Chiangmai,Thailand. This festival occurs every the 12th full moon month.
163629863

Stock Photo ID: 163629863

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

hareluya

hareluya