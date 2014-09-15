Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 219495286
CHESTER, UK - SEPTEMBER 15, 2014:The sculpture "The water of life" by Stephen Broadbent in a Chester Cathedral.The sculpture presents the life changing encounter between Jesus and the woman of Samaria
Photo Formats
5250 × 3500 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.