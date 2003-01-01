Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A chessboard on which stands a white queen and all the other defeated pieces of wood lie around. An iron table and a comfortable chair in the living room where the game of chess takes place.
Formats
5597 × 3800 pixels • 18.7 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 679 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 340 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG