Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Chess is a two-person strategy board game played on a raztzy checkerboard consisting of 64 squares, arranged in 8×8 squares, which are evenly divided (32 squares each) in white and black color groups.
Many rusted nail,Group of Iron rust,Metal surface becomes brown from deterioration on nice background
wooden chess pieces on a white background.
little chess on the board
Chess figure on a grey background
Old and new Thai coinage in the exchange of goods to drive the Thai economy to develop.
wooden chess pieces isolated against white
tower assembled from colored threads

See more

1929403814

See more

1929403814

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137187779

Item ID: 2137187779

Chess is a two-person strategy board game played on a raztzy checkerboard consisting of 64 squares, arranged in 8×8 squares, which are evenly divided (32 squares each) in white and black color groups.

Formats

  • 4160 × 3120 pixels • 13.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jamaludin Fauji

Jamaludin Fauji