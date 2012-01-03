Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Chersonesus Cathedral (Saint Vladimir Cathedral). View of a large stone Orthodox church on the territory of the ancient city of Chersonesus. Landmark of the Crimean peninsula. Sevastopol, Crimea.
Formats
4800 × 3200 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG