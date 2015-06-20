Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cherry branch with white blooming flowers. Tender photo with a branch of blooming cherry with white flowers and green leaves on a pink background. Place for text or logo. Flat lay.
Formats
4202 × 1633 pixels • 14 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 389 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 195 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG