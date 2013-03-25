Images

The cherry blossoms in the park are in bloom.　 The name of this cherry blossom variety is Kawazu-zakura.　 Scientific name is Cerasus lannesiana Carrière, 1872 Kawazu-zakura.
Close up of sakura flowers on blurred background.
Spring blossom background. Beautiful nature scene with blooming tree and sun flare. Sunny day. Spring flowers. Beautiful Orchard. Abstract blurred background. Springtime
Cherry blossoms in early spring
cherry blossoms in spring
pink sakura in sakura park
Peach flower on tree. Peach flower is symbol of Lunar New Year - Tet holidays in Vietnam.

2135403923

Item ID: 2135403923

Formats

  • 4912 × 7360 pixels • 16.4 × 24.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

zzz555zzz

zzz555zzz