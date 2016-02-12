Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cherry blossom and tea hill in Sapa, Vietnam. Sa Pa was a frontier township and capital of former Sa Pa District in Lao Cai Province in north-west Vietnam
Formats
5443 × 3058 pixels • 18.1 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG