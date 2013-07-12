Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CHENGDU - OCT 24: Indian folk dance "Shankara Sri Giri" performed by Kalakshetra dance institute of India at JINCHENG theater during the festival of India in china.Oct 24,2010 in Chengdu, China.
Photo Formats
2521 × 3788 pixels • 8.4 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.