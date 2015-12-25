Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
CHENGDU - MAY 23: Suzhou KunQu Opera Theater of china perform The Peony Pavilion at Golden theater May 23, 2007 in Chengdu, China. The leading role is the famous opera actress Shen Fengying.
