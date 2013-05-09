Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CHENGDU - MAY 23: the famous Guqin music "running water" performed by Professor Li Xiangting(famous qin player from the Central Conservatory of Music) at Golden theater.May 23, 2007 in Chengdu, China.
Photo Formats
4796 × 2098 pixels • 16 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 437 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG