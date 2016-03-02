Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CHENGDU - MAY 23: Famous folk music "the Great Song of the Dong" performed by the folk singer from Xiaohuang village of Guizhou Province at Golden theater.May 23, 2007 in Chengdu, China.
Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG