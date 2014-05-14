Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
CHENGDU - DEC 10: Group dance "hit the clam" performed by Jiangsu Nantong Arts Theater at Golden theater in the 7th national dance competition of china on Dec 10,2007 in Chengdu, China.
