Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CHELTENHAM, GLOUCS; NOV 14: jockeys Tony McCoy and Paddy Brennan battle for supremacy in the first race at Cheltenham Racecourse, UK, 14th November 2009 in Cheltenham, Gloucs
Photo Formats
3000 × 2048 pixels • 10 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.