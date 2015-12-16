Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CHELTENHAM, GLOUCS; JAN 30: Jockey Ruby Walsh (r) and Paddy Brennan (l) battle over hurdles in the first race at Cheltenham Racecourse, UK, January 30, 2010 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Photo Formats
3024 × 2848 pixels • 10.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 942 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 471 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.