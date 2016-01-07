Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Cheesecake baked with dried sweetened cranberries and covered in melted chocolate. Garnished with chocolate shavings, sugar coated cranberries and a sprig of fresh mint. Extreme shallow DOF.
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG