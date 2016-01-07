Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cheesecake baked with dried sweetened cranberries and covered in melted chocolate. Garnished with chocolate shavings, sugar coated cranberries and a sprig of fresh mint. Extreme shallow DOF.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

42939367

Stock Photo ID: 42939367

Cheesecake baked with dried sweetened cranberries and covered in melted chocolate. Garnished with chocolate shavings, sugar coated cranberries and a sprig of fresh mint. Extreme shallow DOF.

Photo Formats

  • 3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Stephanie Frey

Stephanie Frey