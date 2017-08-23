Images

Cheerful young woman watching video in social networks on smartphone during break holding coffee cup, smiling hipster girl sending text message via mobile phone sitting at desktop in office
Brunette Business woman with glasses working behind laptop and with papers near window in cozy cafe atmosphere
Team of business discussing the business strategy in contemporary office room.
Close up on hand with wine glasses cheerful on party
Photo of Website administrator/Customer supporter team working with computer tablet and sitting together at the long white working desk over modern office as background.
Young asian business people working together on a modern office project.
Cropped shot of female freelancer working with laptop on the table in coffee shop
Casual business woman typing on laptop in modern shared office surrounded by coworkers. Young female entrepreneur composing email, communicates with clients or business partners, setting appointments.

727298491

2126586725

Item ID: 2126586725

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG