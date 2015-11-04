Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful young woman stands in her cozy kitchen at home with jars of beans and a cookery book in front of her preparing to cook a delicious meal. Modern interior, furniture for the kitchen.
Portrait of young brunette woman in a kitchen holding orange
Image of a thoughtful thinking pretty curly woman sitting at the kitchen drinking tea.
Young girl sitting at the restaurant, drinking coffee and enjoying flowers. Spring concept, women`s day.
Young and beautiful brunette girl in dress and hat walking outdoor at the market. Nice, France. Summer vacation, traveling and tourism.
Smiling woman sitting at the kitchen, using laptop computer for study, listening to music with headphones
Young attractive Asian woman eating breakfast, milk and bread at the kitchen in the morning
Cooking meal concept. Pensive woman housewife instructing to keep silent making finger gesture wearing pink apron.

See more

386853019

See more

386853019

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138272159

Item ID: 2138272159

Cheerful young woman stands in her cozy kitchen at home with jars of beans and a cookery book in front of her preparing to cook a delicious meal. Modern interior, furniture for the kitchen.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich