Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959139
Cheerful young bearded man in white volunteer t-shirt showing victory sign looking camera isolated on blue color background studio portrait. Voluntary free work assistance help charity grace concept
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activistaltruismbackgroundbenevolencecarecharityclemencycommunitydesigndonationenthusiasticfingersfungivegracegratuitousgreenguyhandshelphumanisolatedlaughmalemanmercymoralorganizationparticipatepeoplepersonphilanthropyportraitprintresponsibleselflesssocialsolidaritystudenttexttshirtv-signvolunteervolunteeringvotewelfarewhiteworkworkeryoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist