Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful teenage girl sitting on sofa in living room and talking to smiling mother while looking at each other
Young female patient at therapy with female doctor
Beautiful young hispanic female psychologist talking with depressed man while sitting on sofa in the office
Mother with daughter at home. Happy women sitting at sofa. Family
Mother looking at daughter after quarrel who sitting sadly on sofa in the background
Mature mother and adult daughter quarrelling in domestic interior
Mother with daughter at home. Happy women sitting at sofa. Family
Young beautiful woman suffering from Obsessive compulsive disorder consulting her doctor

See more

1303655101

See more

1303655101

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131224239

Item ID: 2131224239

Cheerful teenage girl sitting on sofa in living room and talking to smiling mother while looking at each other

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3002 × 2030 pixels • 10 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mark Nazh

Mark Nazh