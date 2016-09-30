Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cheerful Smiling Woman in Eyeglasses looking at the phone reading a Message ,checking social media, shopping online, ordering delivery against pink wall, connected to high speed internet
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG