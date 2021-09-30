Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091240055
a cheerful schoolgirl with an English textbook in a school uniform with a tie. The student shows two fingers on a green isolated background and copies the space. learning foreign languages,
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1-septemberadorableadvertisingamericanbackgroundbagbannerbeautifulbookscaucasianchildchildhoodcollegecopy spacecopybookdayeducationempty spacefree spacefungirlhappyholdingisolatedkidlearnlessonlittlelittle girlmodelpigtailspointingportraitpupilschoolschool uniformschoolgirlseptember 1skirtsmallsmilestudentstudystylishtrendyuniformuniversitywhiteyoungyouth
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist