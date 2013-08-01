Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful millennial european female in casual hugging husband shows keys in room with packed cardboard boxes. Renting apartment, relocation together, couple enjoy moving, buying home, close up
Happy mother holding adorable child baby boy
relationships, love, people, birthday and holidays concept - happy man giving woman gift box at home
Calm Love
Closeup: happy beautiful mature wife embracing her beloved husband with love. Affectionate, Valentine, Family planning, Financial investment, Insurance, Home loan, Mortgate, Middle aged asian couple.
Happy mother holding adorable child baby boy
Smiling Senior Woman Embracing Husband
happy mother's day! a child daughter hugs and congratulates mother

See more

1303583281

See more

1303583281

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126239061

Item ID: 2126239061

Cheerful millennial european female in casual hugging husband shows keys in room with packed cardboard boxes. Renting apartment, relocation together, couple enjoy moving, buying home, close up

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio