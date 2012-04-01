Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful happy child with tulips flower bouquet. Smiling little boy on white background. Mother's Day, March 8, International Women's Day concept
Toddler girl making a tea in colored cups on a white kitchen
Two little girls in the kitchen with flowers. Children in nighties with tulips.
Little girl, daughter sitting on table, using laptop and earphones, looking at screen, watching cartoons, playing video game while mom cooking, family spending time together
girl cleans the stove and jokes
Healthy eating concept. Diet. Beautiful girl near the Fridge with healthy food. Fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator.
Sweet Girl eats strawberries. Beautiful little girl bites a strawberry. Berries on a plate. Useful food for children. Natural vitamins
Little girl daughter sitting and smiling in the kitchen with vegetables and milk

See more

1335886574

See more

1335886574

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127920438

Item ID: 2127920438

Cheerful happy child with tulips flower bouquet. Smiling little boy on white background. Mother's Day, March 8, International Women's Day concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2300 × 3449 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

yana_vinnikova

yana_vinnikova