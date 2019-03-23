Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cheerful girl with rabbit ears on her head on a yellow background. Funny crazy happy child. Easter child. Preparation for the Easter holiday. promotional items. copy space for text, mockup
Portrait of a little girl with bunny ears on a yellow background
Happy little beautiful girl on her head with rabbit ears, posing on a yellow background. Symbol of Easter and spring.
Happy little beautiful girl on her head with rabbit ears, posing on a yellow background. Symbol of Easter and spring.
Happy cute little girl in easter bunny ears. Child close-up on a yellow background color.
Little girl with bunny ears holds a green easter egg in her hand
Child with bunny ears on yellow background, vertical photo
Positive cute preschool girl kid in pink bunny fluffy ears holds copy space with one palm, has good mood, isolated over yellow studio background with empty space for your text. Easter holiday concept

See more

1938781519

See more

1938781519

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123186633

Item ID: 2123186633

cheerful girl with rabbit ears on her head on a yellow background. Funny crazy happy child. Easter child. Preparation for the Easter holiday. promotional items. copy space for text, mockup

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3750 × 2501 pixels • 12.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lev.studio

lev.studio