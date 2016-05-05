Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful dad with children are sitting on couch and reading book, preschoolers son and daughter listen to fascinating story, laughing enjoy humorous plot book. Child development and parenting concept
a father with her daughters at home in the living room reading a book
Happy family reading a book on sofa
Mom, daughter, son and dad reading a book together on the couch
Young woman and her little children reading books at home
Young mother, read a book to her three children, boys, in the bedroom, mothers day concept
Young mother with her 2 years old little son and 5 years old son playing with digital tablet at home
Mom, daughter, son and dad reading a book together on the couch

See more

64657522

See more

64657522

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128937924

Item ID: 2128937924

Cheerful dad with children are sitting on couch and reading book, preschoolers son and daughter listen to fascinating story, laughing enjoy humorous plot book. Child development and parenting concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pereslavtseva Katerina

Pereslavtseva Katerina