Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful Asian female manager listens her marketing assistant presenting his project in the meeting.
Pretty Asian manager standing at desk of her male colleague and telling him funny story while taking short break from work, interior of open plan office on background
Business meeting in office. Woman sitting on table pointing at her female colleague. Man standing near her chair. Concept of corporate work
Group of multicultural businesspeople listening their boss speech - asian man manager talking to his team
Female worker meditating at workplace staying calm while male colleagues stress about contract disagreement or falling rates and bad statistics, peaceful woman practice yoga at stressful meeting
Group of business people busy discussing financial matter during meeting. Asian people
Angry indignant bankrupt clients fighting bank worker. Disgruntled rude man and woman arguing demanding refund or complaining about outrageous legal contract terms, bad work conditions, high rate loan
Happy group of business colleague people meeting to work success at office

See more

1347185903

See more

1347185903

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133209437

Item ID: 2133209437

Cheerful Asian female manager listens her marketing assistant presenting his project in the meeting.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7850 × 4416 pixels • 26.2 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic