Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cheerful active woman is engaged in fitness. Positively fit lady in sportswear is sitting on her knees. Sports activities. Photo taken in studio on isolated red background
Image of amazing young african sports woman boxer posing isolated over red wall background make boxing exercises.
Young woman suffering from headache on color background
Sportswoman looks at her work in the fitness smartwatch app after training. Smart watch, red background and side space.
Caucasian female coach wearing black sport top, on red background with side space, looking at her smartwatch during workout
Sensual seductive dancing hot African latina woman in tight fitting ribbed sleeveless dress isolated
Young woman performing yoga in class
Strong young african american sports fitness woman in sportswear posing working out isolated on red wall background studio portrait. Sport exercises healthy lifestyle concept. Touching her shoulder

See more

1647498637

See more

1647498637

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129071610

Item ID: 2129071610

Cheerful active woman is engaged in fitness. Positively fit lady in sportswear is sitting on her knees. Sports activities. Photo taken in studio on isolated red background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4430 × 3118 pixels • 14.8 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 704 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 352 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Oleg Kremenskov

Oleg Kremenskov