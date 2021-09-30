Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085682744
The Charterhouse of Val Graziosa di Calci, founded on 1366, is located in the province of Pisa, in the municipality of Calci, in a flat area on the slopes of the Pisan mountains called "Val Graziosa".
Italy
S
By SerFeo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aislesaltarancientarcharchitecturebackgroundbackgroundsbell towerbustcathedralchapelchoirchristianitychurchchurchesconventcrosscrucifixculturedesigndomeemotionsfacadefrescofrescoesheritagehumanityimageimaginationmarymeditationmonasterynavenostalgiapatronperspectiveperspectivespilgrimpilgrimagepilgrimsprayerpulpitreligionreligionssanctuarytemplestuscanywonderworship
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist